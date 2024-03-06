Triple H sends a message ahead of WWE NXT: Roadblock

WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H has sent a message ahead of the upcoming episode of NXT.

This week's episode is set to be a special-themed edition titled NXT Roadblock, serving as the final major stop before the Stand and Deliver Premium Live Event during Wrestlemania weekend.

Triple H has now shared a message in anticipation of the upcoming show, emphasizing two major title matches. The Kabuki Warriors are slated to defend their Women's Tag Team Championships against the team of Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley. The NXT Tag Team Championship will also be on the line, with Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker defending the titles against the Chase U duo of Andre Chase and Duke Hudson.

"Tonight is #NXTRoadblock… and the superstars of @WWENXT are ready to break through. @Real_Valkyria & @TatumPaxley challenge The #KabukiWarriors, @bronbreakker & @BaronCorbin defend the NXT Tag Team Championship, and so much more. LIVE 8/7c on @USANetwork," Triple H wrote.

Check out his tweet below:

Expand Tweet

In addition to the aforementioned bouts, a crucial number one contender match for Ilja Dragunov's NXT Championship is set, featuring Carmelo Hayes and Tony D'Angelo. Shawn Spears, who made his WWE return last week, is also expected to make an appearance in what promises to be a memorable episode of WWE NXT.

Are you excited for NXT Roadblock 2024? Let us know in the comments section.

Find out which wrestler John Cena considers the greatest rapper alive HERE

Poll : Are you excited for NXT Roadblock 2024? Yes No 0 votes