Triple H sends message ahead of WWE RAW

Triple H has taken to social media to deliver a message to fans ahead of tomorrow night's episode of WWE RAW in Anaheim, California.

This week's episode of RAW is the final edition before WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia, on Saturday night. Cody Rhodes will battle Drew McIntyre in a singles match tomorrow night. Drew McIntyre has already qualified for the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. The winner will challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.

The Game took to his Instagram story today to comment on attending UFC 298 last night. He noted that it was an incredible way to begin TKO Group Holding's takeover of Anaheim ahead of RAW tomorrow night.

"#UFC298 was incredible. Awesome way to kick off @tkogrp's Anaheim takeover," he wrote.

WWE legend DDP reveals what he said to Triple H at Royal Rumble 2024

Wrestling veteran Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) recently disclosed what he said to Triple H at the Royal Rumble 2024 Premium Live Event.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, DDP said he congratulated The Game on booking the premium live event. The former WWE Superstar revealed he gave The King of Kings a big hug and congratulated him on a great show.

"I don't really play those things, like, 'If I was [sic] doing it, I would do it this way,' because I think Triple H has done an unbelievable job of storytelling. I said to him last night [at the Royal Rumble]; I got a chance to see him just half a minute, but [he is] always the classiest guy in the room. I just gave him a big hug and said, 'Man, great Rumble, bro!'" [1:05 – 1:31]

The wrestling world is buzzing from The Rock slapping Cody Rhodes at the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press conference earlier this month. It will be fascinating to see what Triple H and WWE's creative team have in store for fans on the Road to WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

