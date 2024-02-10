WWE star reacts to The Rock's threat to Cody Rhodes

A WWE star has reacted to The Rock's threatening message to Cody Rhodes following the WrestleMania Kickoff press event last night in Las Vegas.

The wrestling world is still excited following the epic WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press event. The legend returned this past Friday night on WWE SmackDown and appeared to have been given Cody Rhodes' spot against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. The American Nightmare won his 2nd Men's Royal Rumble match in a row on January 27 and announced that he would be battling The Tribal Chief last night.

Rhodes took a shot at The Bloodline and claimed that Roman Reigns' family would be ashamed of him. The Rock took offense to that and noted that Rhodes was talking about his family as well. He then slapped the Royal Rumble winner in the face. Following the altercation, The Brahma Bull confronted Triple H and went on a profanity-laced rant. The People's Champion vowed to slap Rhodes' teeth out of his mouth if he spoke about his family again.

WWE interviewer Jackie Redmond was right in the middle of the confrontation between The Rock and Triple H following the event last night. She stated that the veteran's words were iconic, as seen in her Instagram post below.

"Iconic. 😮 "I’ll slap his **** teeth out of his mouth.” #Wrestlemania #wwe #wweraw #therock #smackdown (Late to the posting party I know)," she wrote.

WWE veteran claims The Rock only cares about himself

Former WWE writer Vince Russo has reacted to The Rock's return and claimed that the veteran only cares about himself.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo criticized the 51-year-old following his return to the promotion. Russo claimed that the legend was back to serve his own interests and wasn't focused on making anyone else look better.

“Bro, why would [The] Rock do the job for Reigns? [Do] you think [The] Rock gives one s**t about, pardon my French, one c**p about getting more heat on Roman Reigns, which gets more people behind [him]? Bro, this is the wrestling business. The wrestling business is about me, myself and I,” Russo said. (35:52 - 36:18)

WWE fans have reacted favorably to the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press conference after initially roasting the decision to have The People's Champion face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. It will be interesting to see where the storyline goes from here following the confrontation last night in Las Vegas.

