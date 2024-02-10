"Triple H slowly correcting every mistake" - WWE fans react to the possible end of popular title after over seven years

The WWE Universe was shocked when The Rock sent a warning to Triple H at the end of the WrestleMania Kickoff event, changing the event's trajectory in Philadelphia. Meanwhile, fans reacted to a major change to a championship ahead of Friday Night SmackDown.

In 2022, Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 and unified the WWE and Universal Championships. Management later combined the titles and called the prize the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, which The Tribal Chief took exclusively to Friday Night SmackDown.

Recently, Triple H unveiled the poster for Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, and fans noticed an interesting change. The name of Reigns' title was called the WWE Championship, and fans reacted to the change and the potential end of the Universal Championship.

Check out some reactions below:

In July 2016, the old regime introduced the Universal Championship after Dean Ambrose was drafted to SmackDown with the WWE Championship. The company has made no official announcement regarding the change.

However, judging by the graphic, it looks like management is going forward with the original title and retiring the Universal title after almost eight years.

10-time WWE Champion was originally set to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39

A match between The High Chief and The Tribal Chief is what many fans clamored for since Roman Reigns returned to the promotion during the Pandemic Era. However, fans truly want to see Cody Rhodes finish his story at WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia.

There were plans for a match between The Rock and Roman Reigns for a while, that ultimately got scrapped. Speaking to Pat McAfee, The People's Champion revealed that he was initially supposed to work WrestleMania 39 against his cousin.

"In the beginning of 2022, Nick Khan, he was very instrumental in bringing Vince and I together. We all flew to LA, we broke out Teremana... About an hour later, we started talking about the potential of what this match could be between myself and Roman Reigns headlining WrestleMania at SoFi. We shook hands and hugged... So, we got really really close but we couldn't actually nail what that thing was. So, we decided to put our pencils down."

Interestingly, the two megastars united against The American Nightmare and Seth Rollins during the Kickoff event. It will be interesting to see what transpires at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

What are your thoughts on The Rock and Roman Reigns' new alliance? Sound off in the comments section below.

