Triple H sends out message ahead of WWE RAW

WWE CCO Triple H shared a message ahead of Monday Night RAW. The September 22 edition of the red brand will air from the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.The Stamford-based promotion and ESPN kicked off their new premium live event deal this Saturday with Wrestlepalooza. For the next PLE, Crown Jewel 2025, WWE Superstars will head over to Perth, Australia. The RAC Arena will host the event on October 11.Triple H recently took to his X/Twitter account to promote the premium live event. The Game shared the official poster for the show. He also noted that the road to WWE Crown Jewel begins tonight at Monday Night RAW.&quot;The road to #WWECrownJewel begins tonight… Just under 3 weeks until @WWE takes over Perth. Are you ready?&quot; he wrote. You can check out his tweet below:Crown Jewel has been an annual event on the WWE calendar since 2018. However, the 2025 edition of the premium live event will be the first ever outside Saudi Arabia. The Stamford-based promotion's last PLE in Australia was Elimination Chamber 2024, which was also the company's first event Down Under since Super Show-Down in October 2018.Triple H shares some interesting information about the most recent premium live eventWWE Head of Creative Triple H opened up to share some behind-the-scenes details about Wrestlepalooza while speaking at TEDSports Indianapolis.The 56-year-old noted that ESPN told WWE that they would love for the wrestling promotion to kickstart their new deal with a first-time-ever PLE. He added that everything happened in a very short period of time.&quot;Huge, massive event for us. ESPN, as we were working into this partnership with them, said, ‘We’d love to have an initial first-run event that would be epic. They gave us a date, we looked at where we could run it. Indy came up, we were like, ‘Perfect. They’re the perfect host city for this first massive event for us.’ We come in and do it. That all happened in a very, very short window of time,&quot; he said. In one of the most anticipated matches at WWE Wrestlepalooza, Stephanie Vaquer pinned IYO SKY to capture the vacant Women's World Championship. Rhea Ripley had previously expressed her desire to go after whoever won the title at the premium live event.It remains to be seen if the Aussie gets an opportunity to head into her home premium live event as the champion.