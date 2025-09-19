Triple H shares exclusive details about how WWE Wrestlepalooza was put together

WWE CCO Triple H recently shared some exclusive details about how Wrestlepalooza was put together. The Stamford-based wrestling promotion and ESPN are set to kickstart their broadcast partnership with the premium live event.

On August 20, World Wrestling Entertainment officially announced the return of Wrestlepalooza after twenty years. Although the name was previously used by ECW between 1995 and 2005, the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, will host the first edition of the show under the global juggernaut's banner on September 30.

Triple H recently spoke about Wrestlepalooza during his appearance at TEDSports Indianapolis. The Game stated that ESPN told WWE that they would love to kick-start their partnership with a first-time event.

"On September 20th, here, we’re going to do Wrestlepalooza. It’s a new event for us. It’s the first event that will take place on ESPN on their app. Huge, massive event for us. ESPN, as we were working into this partnership with them, said, ‘We’d love to have an initial first-run event that would be epic," Triple H said.

Triple H added that ESPN gave WWE a date, and the wrestling promotion came up with Indianapolis as the host city. He pointed out that it all happened in a very short period of time.

"They gave us a date, we looked at where we could run it. Indy came up, we were like, ‘Perfect. They’re the perfect host city for this first massive event for us.’ We come in and do it. That all happened in a very, very short window of time. So a period of time where we had a PLE and another PLE six weeks apart. All of a sudden, there’s one in the middle, and it’s got to be bigger than everything else because it’s the launch point, right?" Triple H added. [H/T: Fightful]

You can check out the video below for the entire conversation:

Massive non-title match scheduled to headline Wrestlepalooza

Heading into the go-home edition of Friday Night SmackDown ahead of Wrestlepalooza, the premium live event will feature two championship matches. While Drew McIntyre will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship, Stephanie Vaquer and IYO SKY will fight for the vacant Women's World Championship.

In another much-awaited contest, CM Punk will join forces with AJ Lee to wrestle Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch in a Mixed Tag Team Match. The Usos will also be in action at the PLE, going up against Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker.

However, the singles match between John Cena and Brock Lesnar will main-event Wrestlepalooza. The Cenation Leader will enter the contest searching for his 100th win at a premium live event.

Will John Cena secure his 100th PLE win at Wrestlepalooza? Hit the Discuss button and sound off!

About the author Ankit Verma Ankit Verma is a writer from Shimla, India.



He joined Sportskeeda as a WWE news writer in 2023. He has 2,700+ articles published on the website, covering wrestling shows, interviews, breaking wrestling news, and more. Know More

