Triple H sends a message ahead of WWE title match

WWE Head of Creative Triple H shared a message ahead of a major championship match. The two superstars set to compete for the title last wrestled a singles bout against each other in May 2023.

RAW Superstar Zoey Stark is set to challenge Candice LeRae for the WWE Speed Women's Championship. The 31-year-old defeated Kayden Carter and Shotzi in the number one contender's tournament to book the title bout against the former The Way member.

Triple H recently took to his X/Twitter account to hype the championship match, which will air exclusively on the social media platform. He shared the bout graphic and a short message ahead of the contest.

"She's eliminated the competition... and now, it's time for @ZoeyStarkWWE to step up to the champ. @CandiceLeRae defends the WWE Women's Speed Championship TODAY on #WWESpeed, 12pm ET / 9am PT exclusively on @X," he wrote.

You can check out the X/Twitter post below:

Candice LeRae defeated IYO SKY to become the inaugural WWE Speed Women's Champion in October 2024. The 39-year-old has since defended the title only once. She retained the gold earlier this year after her match with Natalya ended in a time-limit draw.

A former WWE champion talks about Triple H's liking for storytelling

WWE Superstar Natalya recently spoke very highly of The Game. The veteran performer re-signed with the Stamford-based company last year.

During an interview with Ring the Belle, Natalya claimed she had great conversations with The Game when she was signing the new deal. The former Hart Dynasty member lauded Hunter's booking while pointing out that the latter is focused on storytelling and finding the right moments for all the stars.

"Well, when I was signing my new deal with WWE in June of last year, I had some really great conversations, especially with Triple H. The thing with Triple H is that he’s really, really big on storytelling, and he’s really big on finding the right moments for everyone. Not just the women of WWE, but the men of WWE too. If you look at the way he books PLEs and you look at the way he books our shows, it's everything I feel like there is a rhyme and a reason. It’s very very strategic," Natalya said. [From 3:06 to 3:36]

You can check out Natalya's post in the video below:

Paul 'Triple H' Levesque has received praise from stars and fans since he took over the WWE Head of Creative role. With WrestleMania right around the corner, it will be interesting to see what plans the former world champion has in store for The Show of Shows.

