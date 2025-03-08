Triple H sends a message aimed at Cody Rhodes ahead of his first appearance since John Cena's betrayal; other superstars mentioned

Triple H sent a message aimed at Cody Rhodes and other WWE Superstars ahead of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. Rhodes is scheduled to be at the show and will address John Cena's heel turn.

Cena turned heel at the Elimination Chamber: Toronto Premium Live Event when he betrayed Rhodes by hitting him with a low blow. He aligned with The Rock on his quest to become a 17-time WWE World Champion.

On X, Triple H hyped tonight's episode of SmackDown featuring Rhodes and several other superstars, including Shinsuke Nakamura. The reigning WWE United States Champion will put his title on the line against LA Knight in the show's main event. He also hyped up the Women's United States Championship match between Chelsea Green and Michin.

"A lot can happen in a week.. @CodyRhodes speaks for the first time since #WWEChamber…@ShinsukeN returns to #Smackdown to defend his #USTitle…and @MiaYim wants revenge and the #USTitle from @ImChelseaGreen TONIGHT on #Smackdown @USANetwork 8/7c from a sold out Philadelphia…" wrote Triple H.

Check out Triple H's post on X:

Matthew Rehwoldt believes Triple H could be The Rock's third man and cost Cody Rhodes the title

Matthew Rehwoldt (formerly known as Aiden English in WWE) has stated that Triple H could be the third man to join The Rock.

Speaking on the Rebooked podcast, he mentioned that The Game might not be an active wrestler, but he certainly can hit a Pedigree. He said:

"If there is a third person or if they want to stack the deck, Triple H. I know he's not wrestling anymore, but he can hit a Pedigree. It wouldn't be his first time doing what's best for business."

Cody Rhodes will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against John Cena at WrestleMania 41. The latter punched his ticket to WrestleMania 41 after winning the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber Match.

