Triple H sends a message alongside Hall of Famer ahead of WWE Royal Rumble 2024

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 is a few hours away, and several veterans are hyping up the event that takes place in Florida. Meanwhile, Triple H sent another message alongside Hall of Famer ahead of the event.

In 2021, Shawn Michaels took over the creative responsibilities of the developmental brand after Triple H stepped aside due to a cardiac incident. Later, the new regime gave The Heartbreak Kid more duties in the developmental brand.

The members of D-Generation-X have become influential personalities behind the scenes in the promotion over the past few years. Today, Triple H was seen with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, and the two veterans sent a message ahead of the event.

"#RoyalRumble day is here, and we have one question for you... Are. You. Ready?"

It will be interesting to see which superstars from the developmental brand will make a cameo at tonight's event.

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels talks about his relationship with Triple H

Triple H and Shawn Michaels have been together in WWE for decades, immensely contributing to the world of professional wrestling. The two veterans have one of the strongest bonds in the industry.

Speaking to Logan Paul on ImPaulsive, The Heartbreak Kid talked about his relationship with The Game as the two stars have spent decades on the road with each other under different eras in the promotion.

"I know everybody can only see him now as the head cheese, but he wasn't then. I was the top dude at that time and he was the guy still waiting for his first break, and he was a friend of mine. He was the best friend of the most hated guy in the company and in the business. And he never left my side. He could've thrown me under the bus at any point, saved himself, you know what I mean? (...) For me, that's the kind of stuff I can cry about, but how can I not give every ounce of myself for whatever he needs me to do?" said Michaels.

The two veterans are currently leading the creative department in WWE.

