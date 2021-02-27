Triple H sends a message to Conor McGregor after UFC star shows interest in WWE match

Conor Mcgregor definitely knows how to stay in the news, and he is back at it with the WWE teasers. Finn Balor started it all by posting a picture that featured action figures of him, Conor McGregor, and Triple H inside the ring.

The fans clearly saw it as the NXT Champion dropping hints about a potential future match. Conor McGregor would react to the photo by also showing his apparent interest in having the proposed showdown.

"No more mr. nice guy!"

No more mr. nice guy! https://t.co/f9SNFts0vq — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) February 26, 2021

Triple H has also joined the party now, and the NXT boss looks more than ready to book the match. Here's what The Game wrote in response:

"Just say when."

Will Conor McGregor join WWE?

Advertisement

Conor McGregor has always had some heat with WWE Superstars as the former UFC double champion had some unfavorable opinions about professional wrestling in the past. However, McGregor is a businessman, and he understands the art of creating the all-important hype for an event. Conor McGregor winding up pro wrestling fans was always expected to happen from a megastar known for his trash talking.

Conor McGregor has teased getting involved with WWE on several occasions in the past. It's also not surprising that his recent TKO loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 has reignited the rumors of him potentially appearing in WWE.

A match against fellow Irishman Finn Balor has all the makings of being a blockbuster contest if booked right.

Sheamus recently told ProSieben MAXX that he feels Conor McGregor would undoubtedly be ready to work with WWE. The Celtic Warrior was confident of seeing Conor McGregor in the WWE somewhere down the line.

Advertisement

"I think it'll probably be a big deal when he comes in. But I've no doubt he will be in at some stage."

Conor McGregor is tailormade for professional wrestling, and the 32-year-old MMA star would ideally never turn down an opportunity for a big payday. The Notorious One might still not be done with his MMA career just yet, but WWE will be an undeniable avenue for McGregor to explore in the future.