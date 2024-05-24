Triple H sends a message to the fans ahead of King and Queen of the Ring

Chief Content Officer Triple H sent a message to the fans ahead of King and Queen of the Ring. The Premium Live Event will take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia this Saturday.

King and Queen of the Ring PLE is set to place on 25 May at the Jeddah Super Dome. As the name suggests, the show will crown the new King and Queen of the Ring. Apart from this, there is an interesting lineup of matches that will take place. For instance, Cody Rhodes will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Logan Paul.

Considering that we are just a few days away from WWE King and Queen of the Ring, Triple H took to social media to post a clip of him arriving in Jeddah with a message for the fans.

"Riyadh was awesome. Jeddah, you’re up next. To the @WWEUniverse in Saudi Arabia… we’re just getting started. #SmackDown #WWEKingAndQueen."

Triple H made a major change ahead of King and Queen of the Ring

The finals of the King and Queen of the Ring are set to take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. So far, Gunther and Lyra Valkyria from RAW have made it to the finals of their respective tournaments, and the remaining finalists will be determined on WWE SmackDown this week.

As we approach the finals of the tournament, Triple H took to social media to announce that the winner will receive a championship match at SummerSlam.

"The stakes just got even higher. The winners of this Saturday’s King and Queen of the Ring Tournament Finals will each secure a championship opportunity at #SummerSlam. #WWEKingAndQueen"

The winner will get a title shot at one of WWE's biggest PLEs of the year, which should energize the tournament participants to give it their all.