Triple H sends message to fans ahead of WWE SmackDown

Triple H sent a message to the fans ahead of WWE SmackDown.

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown is taking place at the Capitol One Arena in Washington D.C. The biggest talking point heading into the show was the Sami Zayn Bloodline storyline.

If that wasn't interesting, Cody Rhodes mentioned on RAW that he would head to SmackDown to confront his WrestleMania opponent. It looks like this has helped move a lot of tickets as Triple H announced on Twitter as the show started that SmackDown was sold out.

"A sold-out #SmackDown tonight in DC. The Road to #WrestleMania continues…"

You can check out the tweet below:

A lot of exciting matches were planned for the show including Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn's bout. This is the first time that these two men will square up, making things even more interesting.

Fans will also be waiting to see what happens with Jey Uso as Heyman said that Roman Reigns will deal with Jey Uso this week. These storylines have made the Road to WrestleMania all the more interesting.

