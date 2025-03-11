Triple H sends message to fans and superstars ahead of massive WWE event

WWE is in the middle of its busiest time of the year. Triple H and his team have pulled off one successful show after another as of late, and WrestleMania 41 Week is still to come. The Game just checked in with a special message for fans ahead of the company's next big event.

NXT Roadblock will air live from The Theater at Madison Square Garden tonight at 8pm ET on The CW. The fourth annual Roadblock for World Wrestling Entertainment's third brand is the sixth event overall for the company. TNA stars will also be in action as the two promotions move forward with their blockbuster working relationship.

NXT boss Shawn Michaels and his roster are up for a massive night, according to Triple H. The Chief Content Officer took to X with a thought on how performing at The World's Most Famous Arena should be a bucket list item for every superstar, even if it at The Theater at MSG. He advised the superstars to seize the opportunity and defy all expectations.

"Performing @TheGarden should be a “bucket list” item for every @WWE Superstar. Tonight will be a MASSIVE night for @WWENXT and every performer on that card. Seize the opportunity. Defy every expectation. #WWERoadblock is LIVE tonight at 8pm. @TheCW," Triple H wrote with the photos below.

Tonight's loaded Roadblock special will be headlined by a Winner Takes All match between NXT Women's Champion Giulia and Women's North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer, along with NXT Champion Oba Femi defending his title against TNA X-Division Champion Moose.

Meanwhile, Jordynne Grace will face Roxanne Perez, Ethan Page will brawl with Je'Von Evans in a NYC Street Fight, and The Hardy Boyz will defend their TNA World Tag Team Championship against NXT Tag Team Champions Fraxiom.

