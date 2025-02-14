Major TNA plans revealed for WWE WrestleMania 41 Week

WWE and TNA continue to make pro wrestling history with their working relationship. The deal was officially expanded in a major way, and now things are picking up during WWE's biggest time of the year. Like we've seen in the past, TNA is a part of WrestleMania 41 Week, but things are a bit different this year.

Ad

The Showcase of the Immortals will take place at Sin City's Allegiant Stadium in 65 days, but the wrestling world will invade Las Vegas days before to kick off WrestleMania 41 Week. Outside wrestling promotions and conventions have set up shop in the 'Mania host area for years to take advantage of thousands of wrestling fans who travel in from around the world.

TNA has made it a point to skip WrestleMania Week in the past, but they've also run shows that week while partnering with NJPW on the Multiverse events at WrestleCon. The stars of TNA are also booked by others in town. The company did not run anything special during WrestleMania 40 Week last year, but they're headed to Las Vegas in April.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Officials announced today that TNA Unbreakable will be held on Thursday, April 17, from the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas. The event will stream live on the TNA+ streaming service. It remains to be seen what WWE's involvement might be.

TNA is billing this as the first Unbreakable in 20 years. The inaugural Unbreakable PPV was held on September 11, 2005. The name was brought back on August 2, 2019, for a special house show on Impact+.

Ad

Major WWE vs. TNA match with The Hardys rumored

TNA and WWE NXT Superstars have worked together for more than one year under the working relationship between the two companies. The Hardys are the current TNA Tag Team Champions, and it seems the WWE Legends will have a shot at NXT gold.

Axiom and Nathan Frazer previously retained the NXT Tag Team Championship over The Rascalz and over Ryan Nemeth & Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler). Seen below, the high-flyers recently faced off with Matt and Jeff Hardy backstage. TNA noted that this planted the seeds for a future showdown.

Ad

The Hardys have had nine championship reigns in World Wrestling Entertainment but never held NXT gold or wrestled on NXT TV. Axiom and Nathan Frazer are in their second reign as champions, recently passing the 167-day mark. Their first reign lasted for 126 days.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback