Triple H sends a message following major Roman Reigns announcement on WWE RAW

Modified Jan 28, 2025 04:03 GMT
Roman Reigns; Triple H (Images via WWE.com)
Roman Reigns; Triple H (Images via WWE.com)

Roman Reigns may not have appeared on tonight's episode of WWE RAW, but it was still a big one for him. The OTC was part of a huge announcement on the show, courtesy of Paul Heyman.

The Wiseman took to the ring to reveal that Reigns is the cover star of WWE 2K25. He cut a passionate promo about our Tribal Chief, who won back the Ula Fala from Solo Sikoa in his most recent appearance.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has reacted to the big news about Roman Reigns. The Game tweeted a message about his legacy, while officially introducing The Big Uce as the cover star of the upcoming game:

"A generational legacy that’s transcended our business… and must be acknowledged. Introducing your #WWE2K25 cover Superstar, The Original Tribal Chief @WWERomanReigns. @HeymanHustle," tweeted Triple H.

Heyman's promo on WWE RAW then focused on this weekend's Royal Rumble. He declared that the Rumble would be One vs. All, with Roman Reigns standing tall at the end. It remains to be seen if that is the case, especially with such a stacked field.

If Reigns is to win the Rumble, he will have to overcome the likes of CM Punk, John Cena, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and many more.

