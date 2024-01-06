Triple H sends a message after huge title match is set for WWE Royal Rumble

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 is almost upon us, and it seems like Triple H and Co. are set to host another extravagant event as Logan Paul vs. Kevin Owens was made official for the first premium live event of the year. The Game also hyped the bout with a message on social media.

Logan Paul won the United States Championship nearly 60 days back at the Crown Jewel 2023, where he defeated Rey Mysterio. The Maverick's first title defense will be at the 2024 Royal Rumble, where he will face Kevin Owens. The Prizefighter earned the opportunity to battle against Logan after winning the United States Championship Tournament.

Owens defeated Santos Escobar in the finals, after which he was confronted by the social media megastar. A war of words between the two WWE Superstars turned physical as Owens laid out Paul with a punch. The duo will get a chance to settle their differences inside the squared circle at the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

Triple H also seemed to be excited to see the two very talented stars collide as he hyped the upcoming bout on Twitter.

Check out Triple H's tweet below:

"January 27, LIVE from @tropicanafield, #USChampion @LoganPaul defends his title against @FightOwensFight at #RoyalRumble... You're not going to want to miss this."

WWE veteran was surprised by Triple H's booking of Randy Orton

Triple H has turned things around in the Stamford-based promotion ever since he took control of the creative team. While the majority of his booking decisions have sat well with fans and critics alike, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell was surprised with The Game's booking of Randy Orton.

The wrestling veteran believes that The Legend Killer was head and shoulders above most superstars and deserves more spotlight.

"You know who I am surprised that they are not pushing stronger? Orton. I thought they would be pushing him a lot stronger. I was watching Orton tonight, he is head and shoulders with his specials, the way he looks. He looks like if you met him in a street alley, you would back up. I thought they would push him a little stronger because he is the guy that would fit in with Roman Reigns," Dutch Mantell said.

The 2023 Royal Rumble was a huge success under the leadership of Triple H, and this year is expected to be no different. Roman Reigns will also be defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Fatal 4-Way Match against Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles at the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

