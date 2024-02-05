Triple H sends a message minutes before WWE NXT: Vengeance Day

Triple H just sent a message to the fans ahead of WWE NXT: Vengeance Day.

NXT: Vengeance Day is set to take place tonight and features an exciting lineup of matches. The show is going to be headlined by the NXT Championship match between Trick Williams and Ilja Dragunov.

Another exciting match to look forward to on the show is the NXT Women's Championship match between Lyra Valkyria and Roxanne Perez. With Roxanne's recent burst of aggressiveness, it will be interesting to see if she can over the NXT Women's Champion.

We will also get to witness the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals between Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin and Trick Williams & Carmelo Hayes. The show has gotten a lot of people talking about including Triple H.

Triple H took to social media minutes before the show to talk about some of the matches.

"There is no shortage of star power on tonight’s NXT #VengeanceDay card. Titles are on the line, #DustyClassic winners will be crowned… and vengeance is in the air. NXT Vengeance Day streams LIVE tonight at 8e/5p @peacock @WWENetwork"

Check out his tweet here:

It remains to be seen if any title will change hands tonight on WWE NXT: Vengeance Day.

