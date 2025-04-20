Triple H sends a message after Paul Heyman shocks Roman Reigns and CM Punk on Night 1 of WrestleMania 41

WWE CCO Triple H has shared his thoughts on the Night One main event of WrestleMania 41. The match ended with Paul Heyman betraying both Roman Reigns and CM Punk and aligning with Seth Rollins.
Reigns, Punk, and Rollins had an incredible match on Night One of WrestleMania 41. In a shocking turn of events, Heyman showed how he was the ultimate survivor, turning on Reigns and Punk, and instead sided with Rollins to end WrestleMania Saturday on a stunning note.
After Rollins won the match, WWE CCO Triple H opened up about the headliner during the post-show press conference and had the following to say:
"That was through and through a WrestleMania main event, with three of the best in the world trying to show themselves and 60 plus thousand people that not only are they one of the best, but they are the absolute best, each of them trying to show that, not only outdo them but outsell the other. That’s the magic of our business... Incredible performance by everybody and I can’t wait for tomorrow." [H/T - WrestleTalk]
Punk has finally realized his dream of a main event at The Show of Shows after headlining WrestleMania 41. Rollins now has Heyman in his corner. Reigns, on the other hand, has seemingly lost everything. He aligned with Heyman five years ago, kickstarting one of the greatest eras in WWE history. The dream run finally ended tonight and fans are curious to know what's next for the OTC.