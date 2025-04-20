Triple H sends a message after Paul Heyman shocks Roman Reigns and CM Punk on Night 1 of WrestleMania 41

WWE CCO Triple H has shared his thoughts on the Night One main event of WrestleMania 41. The match ended with Paul Heyman betraying both Roman Reigns and CM Punk and aligning with Seth Rollins.

Ad

Reigns, Punk, and Rollins had an incredible match on Night One of WrestleMania 41. In a shocking turn of events, Heyman showed how he was the ultimate survivor, turning on Reigns and Punk, and instead sided with Rollins to end WrestleMania Saturday on a stunning note.

After Rollins won the match, WWE CCO Triple H opened up about the headliner during the post-show press conference and had the following to say:

"That was through and through a WrestleMania main event, with three of the best in the world trying to show themselves and 60 plus thousand people that not only are they one of the best, but they are the absolute best, each of them trying to show that, not only outdo them but outsell the other. That’s the magic of our business... Incredible performance by everybody and I can’t wait for tomorrow." [H/T - WrestleTalk]

Ad

Trending

Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE

Expand Tweet

Punk has finally realized his dream of a main event at The Show of Shows after headlining WrestleMania 41. Rollins now has Heyman in his corner. Reigns, on the other hand, has seemingly lost everything. He aligned with Heyman five years ago, kickstarting one of the greatest eras in WWE history. The dream run finally ended tonight and fans are curious to know what's next for the OTC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilash Mendhe Abhilash Mendhe is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda with nearly five years of experience. He completed his MBA from the Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management in 2016 and worked with multiple banking institutions, including Tech Mahindra. While he started writing WWE articles for Sportskeeda in 2019 as a hobby, it eventually became a significant part of his professional journey.



Abhilash checks his articles thrice before sending them to the editing team, ensuring his work is highly accurate and reliable.



He has interviewed prominent pro wrestling personalities like Noam Dar, Angry Miz Girl, Brendan Cobbina, and Jesse Lambert. Abhilash is a big fan of AEW star Orange Cassidy, as he believes the former International Champion’s on-screen gimmick of an extremely lazy guy resonates with him.



Given the opportunity to script WWE’s next big storyline, Abhilash would treat fans to the second installment of The Bloodline Civil War. He would book Roman Reigns to re-form The Bloodline with The Usos and Sami Zayn upon his comeback. The angle would see The Tribal Chief-led group go head-to-head with The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu in a blockbuster family feud.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Abhilash likes to work out, go on walks, read, and explore new eateries. Know More