Triple H sends message to Roman Reigns ahead of WWE SmackDown

Triple H knows tonight will be a very special moment for Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown.

The Game and The Tribal Chief are no strangers to each other as they have faced off in the squared circle against each other on multiple occasions. The biggest clash came at WrestleMania 32, when Reigns defeated Triple H to become WWE Champion for a third time.

Despite their in-ring history, it's clear that there's a lot of respect between the two performers heading into tonight's episode of SmackDown.

WWE CCO Triple H took to social media this afternoon to heap praise on The Tribal Chief ahead of his championship celebration tonight on SmackDown, tweeting out:

"A milestone thought to be impossible in the modern era. Tonight on #SmackDown, we celebrate @WWERomanReigns' 1,000 days as champion. 8/7c on @FOXTV," Triple H said in a tweet.

Roman Reigns will reportedly be presented with a new championship tonight on SmackDown

With Roman Reigns set to have his 1,000-day championship celebration tonight, it sounds like there's a chance it will be the last time we see The Head of the Table with two titles on his shoulders.

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp (via Fightful Select), as of Thursday, creative was set to unveil a "New WWE Universal Championship" on a podium during tonight's episode of SmackDown.

Sapp said tonight's presentation was described to him as resembling what The Rock did when he unveiled the new WWE Championship in 2013.

While this might have been the plan as of Thursday, Sapp stressed that all creative in WWE is subject to change.

Due to the alleged recent changes that Vince McMahon has been making to WWE programming remotely, nothing can be a sure thing until it actually happens.

What do you make of Triple H's comments? Are you looking forward to Roman Reigns' 1,000-day championship celebration tonight on SmackDown? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

