Triple H sends a message to Solo Sikoa after his arrest on WWE SmackDown; reacts to his rematch with Jacob Fatu

Triple H sent a message to Solo Sikoa after he was arrested on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown. Sikoa will face Jacob Fatu in a rematch at SummerSlam, and The Game also reacted to the same.Sikoa won the WWE United States Championship at the Night of Champions Premium Live Event. He dethroned Fatu with the help of returning Tonga Loa and the debuting Talla Tonga. He defended the title against Jimmy Uso at Saturday Night's Main Event XL. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOn X, Triple H reacted to Solo Sikoa's rematch being confirmed against Fatu. The two men will be locked inside a Steel Cage at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event.&quot;#SummerSlam just keeps getting bigger… Two weeks away from getting locked in a cage with Jacob Fatu… Solo are you ready?&quot; wrote Triple H.Check out Triple H's post on X:The opening segment of this week's SmackDown saw Solo Sikoa and his group involved in a car accident. Loa was seen busted open, while Sikoa, JC Mateo, and Talla were in conversation with the police.Later in the show, Fatu was taken away by the police, as he was labeled a &quot;person of interest.&quot; However, The Samoan Werewolf was eventually released. He and Jimmy Uso then destroyed Sikoa and the MFT.