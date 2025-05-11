Triple H sends a message to The Bloodline's newest member after Solo Sikoa's shocking decision at WWE Backlash

Triple H sent a message to The Bloodline's newest member, Jeff Cobb, after Solo Sikoa helped Jacob Fatu retain the WWE United States Championship. Fatu was in action against LA Knight, Damian Priest, and Drew McIntyre in a Fatal Four-Way match at Backlash 2025.

Ad

While Priest and McIntyre were busy brawling in the crowd, Knight came close to regaining the title he lost to Fatu at WrestleMania 41. The Megastar was about to put the newly crowned champion through the commentary table before Solo Sikoa saved him. This led to the shocking debut of Cobb, who brutally attacked Knight.

Ad

Trending

On X, Triple H sent a message to Cobb after his debut, hyping up the former New Japan Pro-Wrestling star's arrival.

"If you don’t know…you will! @RealJeffCobb is here! #WWEBacklash," wrote Triple H.

Check out Triple H's post on X below.

Expand Tweet

Ad

In NJPW, Jeff Cobb won the IWGP Tag Team Championship thrice. He is also a one-time NEVER Openweight Champion. The powerhouse has also held titles across PWG, Lucha Underground, and other top promotions.

As for The Bloodline, the faction currently has five members with the addition of Cobb. Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa are currently sidelined due to injuries. However, Solo Sikoa still has major active names in his group in the form of Cobb and Fatu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More