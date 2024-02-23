Triple H sends a message to The Undertaker ahead of Elimination Chamber: Perth

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H sent a heartfelt message to The Undertaker mere hours before the Elimination Chamber: Perth event.

The Undertaker is currently in Australia for a bunch of 1 deadMAN SHOW events. The show has become quite popular with the WWE Universe lately. The WWE Hall of Famer shares untold stories from his career during his shows and also interacts with fans.

Triple H sent a wholesome message to The Phenom ahead of his first 1 deadMAN SHOW in Australia. It looks like he is in attendance at the show. Check out his story below:

Triple H and The Undertaker shared a heartfelt moment during the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony

The Undertaker was inducted into the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame by Vince McMahon. The Deadman delivered a lengthy speech looking back at his career. He mentioned several names and didn't forget to acknowledge Triple H. The Game was visibly emotional while The Undertaker talked about him during his speech.

The Undertaker retired following his Boneyard match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 in 2020. He spoke with Chris Van Vliet last year and opened up about his retirement. Here's what he said:

"And I was like, man, if I’m out here in front of a live audience, like, I mean, you saw how hard of a time I had at that at the Hall of Fame, and, you know, that’s another year or two later, I would have been a wreck man. Because I didn’t, I didn’t want to retire." [H/T Inside The Ropes]

The Undertaker is enjoying retirement and is having a lot of fun with his 1 deadMAN SHOW, judging by its success. As for The Game, he is the current Chief Content Officer of the Stamford-based promotion.

