Triple H sends a message to Vince McMahon on WWE show: "It's complicated"

The 14-time WWE World Champion and the current Chief Content Officer, Triple H, is officially immortalized in the Stamford-based promotion’s history books as he got inducted into the 26th class of the Hall of Fame.

The Game delivered a long speech thanking all his friends, co-workers, the legends who had taught him about the business, and much more. Triple H shared some stories from his early days that left the WWE universe in stitches.

However, while talking about his family, Triple H broke his silence on the former WWE Chairman and his father-in-law, Vince McMahon. This came as a surprise to many, given McMahon’s current Janel Grant case and being subtly erased from the promotion for the same reason.

The Game admitted that he had a complicated relationship with Vince McMahon over the years. However, he acknowledged that he wouldn't be standing here without Vince, as he had taught him a lot throughout his career, and McMahon was the first to recognize his caliber, and he owes him a lot for that. He ended saying, "I love you, Vince. And thank you."

"There’s one thing I’ve been skirting around all night, but I’ve got to talk about it — and that’s Vince (McMahon). It’s a complicated story and a complicated relationship, but in so many ways, I wouldn’t be here without him. Not just in my business life, which would be enough on its own, but in my career. He was the one who saw something creative in me. He invited me to those production meetings, taught me, let me sit under that learning tree, and encouraged me to learn from Pat as well. And I kept learning,” said Triple H.

Moreover, the 14-time WWE World Champion ended his speech by showcasing his love and respect for Vince McMahon.

“But also, in my personal life, my family, he wasn’t just my boss, he wasn’t just a friend or a mentor. He became my father-in-law. He’s the father of my wife. He’s my kids’ grandfather. So yeah, it’s complicated. When someone helps propel you that far, you owe them so much. He taught me a lot, what to do and what not to do. I love you, Vince. And thank you,” he concluded.

Triple H ended his long Hall of Fame speech by thanking his wife, Stephanie McMahon, and Nick Khan, and by performing his signature water splash for fans, promising fans he’ll keep the business alive for future generations.

