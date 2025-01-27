Triple H sends message to WWE legend about Royal Rumble; talks about "the future"

  • home icon
By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Jan 27, 2025 03:24 GMT
The Game had something to say (Credit: WWE.com)
Triple H has sent a message to a WWE legend and Hall of Famer just a week before the Royal Rumble. He's also talked about what is to come.

Jim Duggan noted that he was happy with all the great fans he had met. He said that he was thankful to all the hardworking people behind the scenes and the fans for making Saturday Night's Main Event show a night to remember for him. He also tagged Triple H, Nia Jax, Michael Hayes, and Ted DiBiase Sr. to thank them.

"What a night!! Thank you to all the great fans, #WWE Superstars, and all the hardworking people behind the scenes who made #SNME a night to remember! @TripleH @LinaFanene @MichaelPSHayes1 @MDMTedDiBiase."
Triple H replied to the WWE Hall of Famer and said that having him at Saturday Night's Main Event was a great way to kick off Royal Rumble week. Duggan is known for being the first-ever winner of the Rumble, making his presence appropriate for the show.

The Game also talked about the future, saying that they would make many more memories in the future, indicating that he wanted to bring the WWE legend back for more such shows.

"Having you at #SNME was a great way to kick off #RoyalRumble week. To many more memories in the future, Jim," posted Triple H.

It remains to be seen if the legend is also present for the Royal Rumble next week.

