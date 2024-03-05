Triple H sends a message during WWE RAW

WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H sent a message to the fans during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

WWE 2K24 is generating high anticipation as one of the most awaited games in the company's history. This year's edition vows to be exceptional, particularly with the introduction of Showcase of the Immortals, commemorating 40 Years of WrestleMania.

Triple H has now conveyed a message to the fans during this week's show, taking to Twitter and urging them to be a part of history. He stated that the highly anticipated game would be accessible starting this Friday.

"Take that walk through the curtain. It's time for YOU to make history. #WWE2K24 is available this Friday. @WWEgames," Triple H wrote.

RAW's lead commentator, Michael Cole, echoed the same announcement later in the show, asserting that this year's game is anticipated to be the best in the company's history.

The Standard edition of the game is scheduled to be released on March 8. However, fans have the option to gain early access by choosing the Deluxe edition, which will be available from March 5.

