Triple H sends a warning about 27-year-old WWE star during RAW

Triple H took to social media during the latest episode of WWE RAW to issue a warning about a current champion. He was referring to Bron Breakker, one of the most dangerous superstars on the red brand.

Ad

During the show, Penta faced Dominik Mysterio in a singles match. The two stars will compete in a Fatal Four-Way match for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41, which also includes Finn Balor. Penta defeated Dirty Dom via pinfall after hitting him with the Penta Driver.

After the bout, Carlito attacked the former AEW star. Bron Breakker came out and nearly broke The Judgment Day member in half with a spear at ringside. He also hit Dominik and Penta with a spear in the ring. After WWE shared the clip on X, Triple H quote tweeted it and warned that nobody should blink when Bron Breakker is in the arena.

Ad

Trending

"When Bron Breakker is in the arena … don’t blink," wrote Triple H.

You can check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Finn Balor came out and dropped Bron Breakker with a spinning elbow drop in the ring. The Prince then posed with the IC Title, and when the 27-year-old tried to spear him, he escaped. It will be interesting to see who walks out as champion at WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Israel Lutete Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.



Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new! Know More