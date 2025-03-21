Triple H set to be at huge event before WrestleMania

WWE’s Chief Content Officer Triple H will head to a huge event ahead of WrestleMania 41. Accompanied by the Stamford-based promotion’s President, Nick Khan, The Game will be attending the NAB Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Nevada.

Ad

Conducted by the National Association of Broadcasters, the NAB Show will take place from April 5 to 9 this year. Triple H and Nick Khan would specifically participate in a program titled “WWE: The Next Generation of Sports Entertainment” on April 9. The promotional material for this program carries the following:

"With WWE entering a bold new chapter, President Nick Khan and Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque are at the helm, shaping its evolution in an ever-changing media and entertainment landscape. This panel delves into WWE’s future—from global expansion and talent development to innovative storytelling and the integration of new technologies.”

Ad

Trending

The discussion notes also talked about using technical inputs for its upcoming shows.

Brock Lesnar changed major Royal Rumble plans? More details HERE.

“How is WWE adapting to streaming, live event experiences, and fan engagement in the digital age? What’s next for the company’s creative direction and business strategy? Join us for an exclusive conversation with WWE’s leadership as they discuss their vision for the next generation of sports entertainment," the report concluded. [H/T PWInsider]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Triple H is still working on the final match card for WrestleMania 41

WrestleMania 41 is just 30 nights away. The final match card of the Show of Shows is still under development, and Triple H has a lot on his plate. Several WWE champions are yet to receive their opponents for Mania. This includes Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker, United States Champion LA Knight, Women’s IC Champ Lyra Valkyria, and Women’s US Champ Chelsea Green.

Ad

World Tag Team Champs War Raiders, WWE Tag Team Champs The Street Profits, and Women’s Tag Team Champs Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez haven’t received their Mania challengers so far, either. Interestingly, Triple H has also made some titles change hands ahead of the Show of Shows in Las Vegas.

Expand Tweet

LA Knight got his hands back on the US Championship after defeating Shinsuke Nakamura on SmackDown’s March 7, 2025 episode. Additionally, IYO SKY maintained her winning streak against Rhea Ripley when she dethroned Mami to become the new Women’s World Champion on the March 3, 2025 episode of RAW. It would be interesting to see when WWE releases the final card and which superstars will make it to Las Vegas next month.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback