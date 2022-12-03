Triple H set to repackage 32-year-old female WWE star

Triple H has made several changes to WWE programming, including the characters of many stars' since taking over the creative duties of Vince McMahon. Lacey Evans, who is currently a part of the SmackDown roster, is also set to have her character revamped under Triple H's regime.

Evans returned to action earlier this year after over a year of inactivity due to her pregnancy. The 32-year-old has since then been shuffled between RAW and SmackDown multiple times, with her character switching between heel and babyface. She is currently a part of the blue brand and was last seen in action last month when she competed in the six-pack challenge to determine the #1 contender.

The match was eventually won by Shotzi, who pinned Lacey to challenge Ronda Rousey in the recently concluded Survivor Series.

This week on SmackDown, a vignette aired hyping Evans’ return to the ring, which saw her reconnect with her Marine roots as she performed multiple drills, hinting at yet another repackaging.

Lacey Evans recently disclosed that she's preparing for Triple H to bring her back to WWE programming

Lacey Evans has wrestled in just seven televised matches since returning to action in April this year. The 32-year-old recently appeared on Brandi Rhodes' 2 Lies and 1 Truth Show, where she mentioned that she's ready for the creative team to bring her back to WWE programming.

"Yeah, I hope so [Evans responded when Brandi said she hopes to see her soon]. I mean, some stuff may be in the works. I just gotta keep working hard and when they’re ready for me, I have to be ready so, you know how it is. I’m just waiting on that phone call. Good or bad, good or bad, it’s a phone call man. You just gotta be ready [Evans laughed]." [H/T- post wrestling]

With Evans seemingly returning to her Marine roots, it'll be interesting to see what direction WWE and Triple H have in mind for her.

