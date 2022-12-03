Create

Triple H set to repackage 32-year-old female WWE star

By Vivek Sharma
Modified Dec 03, 2022 06:49 PM IST
Triple H is the head of WWE
Triple H is the head of WWE's creative department

Triple H has made several changes to WWE programming, including the characters of many stars' since taking over the creative duties of Vince McMahon. Lacey Evans, who is currently a part of the SmackDown roster, is also set to have her character revamped under Triple H's regime.

Evans returned to action earlier this year after over a year of inactivity due to her pregnancy. The 32-year-old has since then been shuffled between RAW and SmackDown multiple times, with her character switching between heel and babyface. She is currently a part of the blue brand and was last seen in action last month when she competed in the six-pack challenge to determine the #1 contender.

The match was eventually won by Shotzi, who pinned Lacey to challenge Ronda Rousey in the recently concluded Survivor Series.

This week on SmackDown, a vignette aired hyping Evans’ return to the ring, which saw her reconnect with her Marine roots as she performed multiple drills, hinting at yet another repackaging.

THE MISSION BEGINS📺 @FS1 | @LaceyEvansWWE #SmackDown https://t.co/Cu5Rdpsfbq

Lacey Evans recently disclosed that she's preparing for Triple H to bring her back to WWE programming

Lacey Evans has wrestled in just seven televised matches since returning to action in April this year. The 32-year-old recently appeared on Brandi Rhodes' 2 Lies and 1 Truth Show, where she mentioned that she's ready for the creative team to bring her back to WWE programming.

"Yeah, I hope so [Evans responded when Brandi said she hopes to see her soon]. I mean, some stuff may be in the works. I just gotta keep working hard and when they’re ready for me, I have to be ready so, you know how it is. I’m just waiting on that phone call. Good or bad, good or bad, it’s a phone call man. You just gotta be ready [Evans laughed]." [H/T- post wrestling]
nobody is doing it like lacey evans 🫡 #SmackDown https://t.co/1zeOC7WIuE

With Evans seemingly returning to her Marine roots, it'll be interesting to see what direction WWE and Triple H have in mind for her.

Who do you think should be Evans' first opponent after repackaging? Sound off in the comment section below, and let us know!

