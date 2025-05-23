Triple H shares error which led to major WWE gimmick

WWE Head of Creative Triple H made a hilarious revelation about one of his wrestling gimmicks from back in the day. The Game recalled how a misunderstanding led to the creation of one of the earliest characters portrayed by him.

Before joining WWE, the real-life Paul Levesque signed a one-year contract with WCW in 1994. His most noticeable work for the promotion was as Jean-Paul Levesque, portraying a professional wrestler from France, who was meant to speak in a French accent.

Triple H recently posted a clip from his appearance on Stephanie's Places. The former World Champion noted that WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, a WCW booker at the time, mistook him for being French and informed him he would go by the name 'Jean-Paul Levesque,' given his last name. He added that The Nature Boy directed him to cut promos on Alex Wright in French.

"So when I went to WCW, [Ric] Flair was booking at the time. Flair called me in to do interviews, and they were like, just out of nowhere, 'We're going to change your name to John-Paul Levesque. We like your last name. We think it's very unique.' And I'm like, 'Well, where I come from, like, Levesque is a very common name, like Smith. It's like tons of them, so I don't think it's that [un]common.' But he's like, 'Yeah, but here down South, it's unique.' And I said, 'Okay, so what is it?' And he's like, 'You're a French guy from France. Go in the other room and cut promos in French on Alex Wright," he said. [From 0:01 to 0:29]

Triple H noted that he tried to clear the misunderstanding and revealed that, despite his name, he did not actually know how to speak French. However, he was told to portray the character and speak English with a French accent instead.

"And I'm like, 'Big misunderstanding here. I don't speak any French,' and I'm, like, 'Sorry if that was a misunderstanding,' and he was like, 'Okay, well, that doesn't matter. Go in the other room and cut promos in a French accent on Alex Wright.' And I was like, 'Holy s**t! French accent.'" [From 0:30 onwards]

You can check out his comments in the video below:

Jean-Paul Levesque (Triple H) failed to get one over Alex Wright

In one of the earliest feuds of his WCW career, Triple H competed against German professional wrestler Alex Wright. The two stars locked horns twice on broadcasted shows.

Wright emerged victorious on both occasions. He first defeated John-Paul Levesque at Starrcade 1994 before doing the same a few days later on WCW Main Event.

Triple H and WCW could not agree on terms for a new contract, and he joined WWE shortly after his departure and went on to become one of the most decorated stars in the world of professional wrestling.

