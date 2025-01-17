Triple H shares heartfelt tribute ahead of WWE SmackDown

Triple H shared a heartfelt tribute on social media ahead of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. The company is currently on the road to Royal Rumble 2025 next month in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The King of Kings took to social media ahead of this week's edition of the blue brand to share a heartfelt message. Tonight's show will be airing live from Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. The company's Chief Content Officer paid tribute to a deceased security guard who worked at the arena for a long time and noted that he hoped to see him again down the line.

"Saw this plaque as I walked into the @PechangaArenaSD for #Smackdown. Tony was part of the security team for many years and always made you feel like family. Miss his friendly face every time we come to San Diego…see you down the road, my friend," he wrote.

Tiffany Stratton cashed in her Money in the Bank contract earlier this month to become the new WWE Women's Champion and will be defending the title against Bayley tonight on SmackDown. Solo Sikoa will also be returning to the blue brand tonight for the first time since his loss to Roman Reigns in the Tribal Combat match earlier this month on WWE RAW.

Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, and John Cena have already announced that they will be competing in the Men's Royal Rumble match next month. It will be interesting to see what Triple H and WWE's creative team have in store for fans during the build-up to the premium live event.

