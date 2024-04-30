Triple H shares intriguing message ahead of WWE RAW

Triple H has shared a very interesting message on social media just before tonight's edition of WWE RAW. Tonight's show will air live from Kansas City and will feature the conclusion of the WWE Draft.

Several superstars changed brands during Night 1 of this year's draft this past Friday night on SmackDown. RAW GM Adam Pearce and SmackDown GM Nick Aldis will both be at tonight's show to make their remaining selections.

Ahead of tonight's RAW, Triple H took to social media to share an interesting message. He noted that more change is coming, and there is a "lot of shaking up to do" before promoting tonight's show.

"More change is coming. We've still got a lot of shaking up to do...The #WWEDraft continues TONIGHT, live on #WWERaw 8/7c @USANetwork," he wrote.

In addition to Night 2 of the draft, The Judgment Day will be competing in a six-man tag team match, and United States Champion Logan Paul is scheduled to appear on tonight's RAW.

WWE star opens up about what it is like to work with Triple H

SmackDown commentator Corey Graves recently discussed working under Triple H and shared that he allows more freedom at the announce desk.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Graves noted that The King of Kings was an old-school guy and a lifelong fan of professional wrestling. He added that there aren't too many people on the planet who understand the wrestling industry like Triple H.

"I think you hit the nail right on the head. He [Triple H] is an old-school guy. He's a wrestling historian, and he's a fan, a lifelong fan. He understands this in a way that I don't know too many people on Earth understand the sports entertainment business. It's been a breath of fresh air. He's been very easy to deal with, very easy to approach," said Graves. [From 02:49 - 03:10]

The company is coming off a very successful WrestleMania event and is shaking up its roster to begin a new season. It will be fascinating to see if Triple H has any surprises in store for fans on tonight's episode of RAW.