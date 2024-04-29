Major stakes match announced for WWE RAW

A massive match has been announced for tomorrow night's edition of WWE RAW. The WWE Draft 2024 continues during tomorrow night's show at the TMobile Center in Kansas City.

Damian Priest is the reigning World Heavyweight Champion and he will be defending his title against Jey Uso at WWE Backlash next weekend. The two stars will also be in action in a major six-man tag team match tomorrow night on RAW.

WWE's official X (formerly Twitter) account has shared that Uso, Andrade, and Ricochet will be teaming up to battle Priest, JD McDonagh, and Finn Balor of The Judgment Day tomorrow on the go-home edition of RAW before Backlash in France. With Priest teasing an exit from the faction, the match could have major implications if his team fails to pick up the win.

Expand Tweet

Drew McIntyre defeated Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. However, his obsession with CM Punk cost him and he approached the controversial star outside the ring post-match to rub his victory in the former's face.

Punk had seen enough and he bashed McIntyre over the head with his cast, and Priest capitalized to finally cash in his Money in the Bank contract to become the new World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania XL.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo claims RAW star will never get over with fans

Wrestling legend Vince Russo does not believe The Judgment Day's JD McDonagh will ever get over with wrestling fans and thinks he doesn't belong on RAW.

Speaking on the most recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo criticized the promotion for having JD McDonagh on its flagship show. Russo said McDonagh is a good hand and likely impressed someone in NXT, but doesn't feel he is a good fit for the red brand.

"JD McDonagh is never gonna get over. Ever. Ever. Ever. Bro, I'm a good judge of character, I can look at somebody and know when they're gonna get over and they're not. JD McDonagh is never gonna get over. He is a good little hand, his work impressed somebody at NXT, probably Shawn, he doesn't even belong on the show," said Russo. [From 20:40 - 21:01]

You can check out the full episode of Legion of RAW in the video below:

The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest lost their Undisputed Tag Team Championship during the Six-Pack Ladder Match at WrestleMania XL. It was announced earlier this week that Finn Balor has re-signed with WWE and it will be interesting to see what the company has planned for the inaugural Universal Champion moving forward.