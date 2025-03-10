Triple H shares major update from The World’s Most Famous Arena ahead of WWE RAW

Tonight's WWE RAW will be another wild stop on the Road to WrestleMania 41. The red brand is returning to The World's Most Famous Arena with 40 days to go until the biggest event of the year. Triple H has now updated fans as he and his team prepare for showtime.

Madison Square Garden is synonymous with World Wrestling Entertainment. Tonight will see MSG host its first RAW episode since July 2022, just 24 hours before it hosts NXT Roadblock at The Theater. A Steel Cage match featuring CM Punk and Seth Rollins is set to headline the show. The buzz is picking up from New York City as the company arrives at MSG.

The Game took to X today after arriving at The Garden. He touted the legendary venue as hallowed ground, and revealed that tonight's RAW is sold out. Triple H continues to tease industry-changing happenings ahead of WrestleMania Vegas.

"The unmistakable feeling that you're on hallowed ground. Arriving at @thegarden always feels special. A sold-out #WWERaw with only six weeks until #WrestleMania ... nothing like it," Triple H wrote in the screenshots below.

Screenshots of Triple H's post on his Instagram Stories (Photo Credits: Triple H on Instagram)

The Cerebral Assassin is no stranger to Madison Square Garden. He debuted at the arena on June 10, 1995 at a house show and emerged victorious over Duke Droese.

He last competed in the historic arena on March 25, 2016, teaming with Sheamus for a house show loss to Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose.

WWE RAW updated lineup for tonight

Tonight's WWE RAW will air live from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Below is the updated lineup:

AJ Styles to call Logan Paul out

Tornado Match: Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston vs. Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee

Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston vs. Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee Grayson Waller vs. Jey Uso

Steel Cage Match: CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

Several top RAW and SmackDown Superstars will also appear tonight. WWE and the arena also have Gunther, Liv Morgan, and Rhea Ripley announced.

