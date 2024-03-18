Triple H shares message ahead of major grudge match on WWE RAW

WWE RAW will continue the WrestleMania XL build this week. Triple H has just shared a message on one of the most heated rivalries in the locker room.

Becky Lynch is just a few weeks from challenging Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40. She earned the title shot by winning the Women's Elimination Chamber Match last month. In recent weeks, however, Lynch has had to deal with Nia Jax and Liv Morgan while preparing for The Eradicator.

The Man and The Irresistible Force will do battle in a Last Woman Standing match on this week's RAW. Triple H took to X (formerly Twitter) to hype the match and shared a video preview. The Chief Content Officer declared that only one competitor could be left standing.

"Their rivalry has left a path of destruction at every turn... and tomorrow night, only one can be the Last Woman Standing. @BeckyLynchWWE vs. Nia Jax, Live on #WWERaw tomorrow at 8/7c @USANetwork," he wrote with the teaser clip seen below.

Monday's Jax vs. Lynch bout will be the third televised singles match between the two veterans. Jax picked up the win at RAW Day 1 in January and then won via disqualification on March 4 upon Liv Morgan's interference.

WWE RAW continues WrestleMania XL build

The RAW brand will make one of its final stops on The Road to WrestleMania XL with a live episode from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina on Monday.

Sami Zayn and Gunther will meet face-to-face on RAW, just one week after their Intercontinental Championship match was confirmed for this year's Show of Shows. A contract signing has been confirmed for tomorrow night.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda Wrestling for full RAW coverage and all breaking WWE news. Below is the current line-up for tomorrow night:

Gunther and Sami Zayn sign contract for Intercontinental Championship match at WrestleMania XL

WrestleMania Six-Pack Ladder Match Qualifier: Awesome Truth vs. Indus Sher

Awesome Truth vs. Indus Sher WrestleMania Six-Pack Ladder Match Qualifier: The New Day vs. Alpha Academy's Otis and Akira Tozawa

The New Day vs. Alpha Academy's Otis and Akira Tozawa WrestleMania Six-Pack Ladder Match Qualifier: DIY vs. The Creed Brothers

DIY vs. The Creed Brothers Last Woman Standing Match: Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax

The official company website and the arena website are also advertising the following stars to appear on Monday: The Judgment Day, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Jey Uso, and Ricochet.

