Triple H and Shawn Michaels tease possible major WWE NXT 2.0 rebranding

WWE legends Triple H and Shawn Michaels recently sent out tweets hinting at NXT 2.0 reverting to its original Black and Gold version.

Since The Game became the Chief Content Officer of the global juggernaut, he has made several changes that fans have welcomed. Now, it seems like the 14-time WWE Champion is all set to revert NXT 2.0 to its Black and Gold iteration, which became a rage among viewers across the globe.

Triple H and NXT creative head Shawn Michaels' recent tweets have fueled the rumors of this drastic transformation, which are making waves on social media.

"#WeAreNXT," tweeted Triple H.

The Heartbreak Kid celebrated NXT 2.0's first anniversary and dropped hints at the impending change in the future. Check out his tweet below:

"Tonight we celebrate one year of #WWENXT 2.0 and look to the future!!! #WeAreNXT," tweeted Shawn Michaels.

Moreover, NXT's official Twitter handle shared a GIF, revealing the changed logo of the brand and thus all but confirming the massive changes to come.

Check out the results of this week's NXT 2.0 here.

What could Triple H has in store for fans with NXT?

It's safe to say that when HHH was in charge of NXT during its golden era from 2014-2020, the brand's in-ring output was the strongest in all of WWE.

However, the show was also somewhat diluted in the revamped 2.0 version. The central focus was on developing and nurturing homegrown talents for the future.

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral NXT BLACK AND GOLD IS COMING BACK, BABY!



Great move by WWE and Triple H to bring this back.



I'd love for them to move back into Full Sail. Also, for the love of god, bring back Nigel McGuinness and Mauro Ranallo. NXT BLACK AND GOLD IS COMING BACK, BABY! Great move by WWE and Triple H to bring this back.I'd love for them to move back into Full Sail. Also, for the love of god, bring back Nigel McGuinness and Mauro Ranallo. https://t.co/SwbyLmei0E

Now that NXT is possibly reverting to its original form, fans can expect the shows to be more wrestling-centric with minimal fuss. Since the brand has many gifted performers, there's plenty of reason for viewers to rejoice.

Are you excited about Hunter and Shawn Michaels changing the landscape of NXT? Sound off in the comments section below.

What did Vince McMahon think of TNA as competition? Find out here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy