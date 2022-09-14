WWE NXT Results: Bloodline member secures top title; Security guard makes in-ring debut - Winners, Recap, Grades & Highlights (September 13th, 2022)

The one-year anniversary of NXT 2.0 kicked off with a steel cage match for the Tag Team Titles. Wes Lee faced Carmelo Hayes later in the show, while Cameron Grimes and a mystery partner faced the D'Angelo Family.

WWE NXT Results (September 13th, 2022): Pretty Deadly (c) vs. Creed Brothers - Steel Cage Match for the NXT Tag Team Championship

The Creeds were in control early on and the champs tried to leave the ring but were slammed down to the mat. Prince was powerbombed into the cage wall before Wilson was seen battling one of the Creeds at the top of the cage.

Damon Kemp came out and climbed up the cage from the outside before handcuffing Julius to the cage wall. Julius tried to kick down the cage wall to free himself while Brutus was being brutally attacked by the champs. Brutus managed to kick out of their finisher once but the second one got the three-count.

Result: Pretty Deadly def. Creed Brothers to retain the NXT Tag Team Championship

Grade: B

Wes Lee won the vote to face Carmelo Hayes tonight and Joe Gacy said that he had some important work to do.

Fallon Henley vs. Lash Legend on NXT

Henley got some big moves early on and was posing on the apron before Legend kicked her off. Legend sent Henley into the ring post before heading back into the ring. Henley dodged a pump kick and got a running knee strike for the win.

Result: Fallon Henley def. Lash Legend

Grade: D

Backstage on the show, Von Wagner almost got into a fight with Sanga before Briggs, Jensen, and Fallon Henley ran into Toxic Attraction.

Toxic Attraction were out next but their promo was interrupted by Alba Fyre. Fyre walked up to the ring and attacked the trio with her baseball bat, driving Toxic Attraction out of the ring.

Cora Jade was in a short promo where she talked about how she was going to take over the developmental brand.

Quincy Elliot vs. Developmental Talent on NXT

Newcomer Quincy Elliot got his first match against a local talent. There was some dancing before Elliot got the Yokozuna Bomb for the win.

Result: Quincy Elliot def. Developmental Talent on NXT

Grade: D-

Wes Lee was attacked by Carmelo and Trick in the locker room as the show moved on.

Cameron Grimes & Joe Gacy vs. The D'Angelo Family on NXT

Cameron Grimes came out alone and was immediately overpowered by Tony and Stacks. Joe Gacy and the Dyad came out to join him and Gacy got on the apron as Grimes' tag partner.

Grimes refused to tag Gacy before getting a double hurricanrana from the ropes. Gacy forced a tag and got some big moves but Grimes said that he did not need help. Grimes got the Cave in on Stacks before Gacy came in with the handstand clothesline for the win.

Result: Cameron Grimes & Joe Gacy def. The D'Angelo Family

After the match, Grimes yelled at Gacy for interfering before The Dyad took him down from behind. Gacy hit his finisher on Grimes as well before leaving the ring.

Grade: B

Bron Breakker recapped his last year as the top champ on NXT 2.0 before we headed for the next match.

Backstage, Tyler Bates said he was looking forward to a rematch with Bron Breakker.

Arianna Grace & Kiana James vs. Nikkita Lyons & Zoey Stark on NXT

Stark was in the ring and had control of the match early on and James was sent outside but managed to take Stark down at ringside before sending her back in. Stark took a backbreaker for a near fall before James knocked Lyons off the apron.

Grace tagged in and took some big moves from Stark followed by a running knee. Grace got a near fall off a big boot before Stark got her finisher and tagged in Lyons who did the splits on Grace to get the pin.

Result: Nikkita Lyons & Zoey Stark def. Arianna Grace & Kiana James

Grade: C

We saw The Dyad get into a brawl in the parking lot with Edris Enofe and Malik Blade before the show continued.

Javier Bernal vs. Hank Walker on NXT

Security guard Hank Walker got a big pop from the crowd as he walked into his first match. Walker was caught in a headlock early on before lifting Javier and dropping him in the corner.

Bernal slapped Walker, angering him before the newcomer got some big throws. Walker was caught in a sleeper hold but broke out and hit a few splashes in the corner before getting the pin.

Result: Hank Walker def. Javier Bernal

Grade: C

Carmelo Hayes was out next with Trick Williams and said that Wes Lee didn't have what it takes to beat him, and neither did anyone else in the brand. Solo Sikoa came out and said that 'he got next' before attacking Trick and Melo. Sikoa cleared the ring before the match began.

Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Solo Sikoa - NXT North American Title match

Solo was able to power through the early offense from the champ before dumping him in the corner but Trick saved him from the hip attack. Solo dropped Hayes off the ropes and he landed on top of Trick outside before we headed for a break.

Back after the break, Sikoa was dropped on his bad knee by Williams on the apron before Melo decided to go after the knee as well. Hayes locked in a single leg crab on the knee but Sikoa broke out of it.

Trick blocked a Samoan drop from the outside before Solo kicked him off the apron. Solo hit a massive Uranage and a flying splash before getting the big win!

Result: Solo Sikoa def. Carmelo Hayes to become the new NXT North American Champion

Grade: B

Episode rating: B

Gacy and Grimes had one more showdown on tonight's NXT while Wes Lee won an online poll but was attacked before his title match.

