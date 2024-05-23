Triple H, Shawn Michaels and the rest of The Kliq were instrumental to legendary 9-time WWE champions' iconic name

Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and X-Pac were responsible for one of the most iconic names in WWE history. The Hardy Boyz are nine-time Tag Team Champions in the company and they got their moniker from The Kliq.

In a video from The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy uploaded on YouTube, Matt discussed his and Jeff's debut in WWE. The Broken One also shared how they were called The Hardy Boyz due to their equation with Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and the rest of The Kliq.

"Those guys were always cool with us. Every time we'd go, 'Hey, how's it going? How's it going?' And they always knew us as The Hardy Boyz, and that's kind of how we got the name," Matt said. [3:02 - 3:09]

Matt Hardy started his WWE career as an enhancement talent and his debut was against Nikolai Volkoff on May 23, 1994. Jeff Hardy, who was 16 at the time, wrestled on the same day under the Keith Davis moniker. Jeff was squashed by Scott Hall, who was known as Razor Ramon back then.

They became The Hardy Boyz four years later when they signed full-time contracts. The duo went on to become one of the greatest tag teams in history, while also enjoying much success as solo competitors.

Matt Hardy on facing Nikolai Volkoff in his WWE debut

As mentioned above, Matt Hardy made his WWE debut at the age of 18 against Nikolai Volkoff on May 23, 1994. He shared on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy that a producer told him not to mess up his match, so he went to Volkoff to talk about how they would work together.

"Nikolai Volkoff walks up and I go, 'Is there anything you'd like to do? I'm very happy to do whatever you want to do. I'd love to take a big bump for you. Whatever you would like.' He said, 'Oh, don't worry about it.' He said, 'I just call it out there.' He said, 'Don't worry about it.' He said, 'I mess up every single match so don't worry about it.' And I was like, 'Oh my God. I'm done,'" Matt said. [0:32 - 0:49 in the video above]

Matt Hardy was an enhancement talent for four years, experimenting with names and teaming at times with Jeff before signing a full-time deal. He's had three tenures with the company since.

