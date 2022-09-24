Triple H and Shawn Michaels are advertised for a special edition of WWE RAW

Triple H and Shawn Michaels are advertised for an upcoming episode of WWE RAW to celebrate 25 years of D-Generation X.

The Game and Heartbreak Kid created one of the most notorious groups in the company's history during the Attitude Era. DX quickly became one of the biggest groups with their explicit nature and hilarious segments. They were also part of one of the highest-rated segments in the network's history.

Triple H and Shawn Michaels have often reunited as DX on WWE programming. In 2018, Hunter and Michaels reunited to take on The Brothers of Destruction at Crown Jewel. In 2019, the stable was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame along with Chyna.

Today, Barclays Center in Brooklyn announced that The Game and Heartbreak Kid will be reuniting once again along with several other members of the stable. On the 10th of October, WWE will be celebrating 25 years of DX and the members will be appearing live in front of the crowd. Here's the video:

Fans are excited to see the iconic group reunite in front of a live crowd for the first time in over three years.

Triple H recalls being almost fired for a controversial DX segment

DX put Triple H on the map where he became the Intercontinental and WWE Champion. He also feuded with The Nation of Domination, which had a future WWE Champion, The Rock.

However, USA Network wasn't a fan of the stable and did not like the group's explicit nature and segments. This led to Vince McMahon toning down the stable and almost firing Triple H. Speaking to Sport Bible, the 53-year-old superstar spoke about the incident:

“He was like ‘alright, make sure it's funny,’ but he’s got a pretty warped sense of what’s funny so it’s alright," Triple H. "We did like a presidential podium and the three of us got up there, as if Shawn (Michaels) was President and we were standing behind him. We went through the list of words and they beeped the words we weren’t allowed to say. We said, ‘this is direct from USA, we in D-Generation X apologise for our attitudes, we will no longer say the words…’ and we went through the list."

Fortunately, the network loved the segment as it became one of the highest rated segments at the time. They also sent their best wishes to the group and the company.

