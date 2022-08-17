Triple H was angered by former World Champion's pitch to WWE creative

WWE legend The Rock recently revealed that Triple H dismissed a storyline idea from him during their classic feud.

In 2000, WWE aired a show from The Georgia Dome in Atlanta. A huge rivalry at the time was The Game vs The Rock.

Speaking on former WWE writer Brian Gerwitz's Instagram Live, The Great One said that Hunter was not all that excited about Rocky's plans to make fun of his voice in front of the Georgia crowd.

"So now, we're called to Vince's office and it's me, Brian, Triple H, Vince, Stephanie, all of DX was in there. So I got this idea, I'm gonna make fun of how Triple H talks and Vince is like 'oh sounds great! let me hear it'. And I could just see already Triple H, is like (angry). And we were, we were buddies but it was also very competitive. So Vince was like ''come on Rock let me hear, let me hear the thing'. I was like, okay, got it." 18:45 to 19:53

Although The Rock's idea did not come to fruition, countless on-screen moments between him and The King of Kings would go on to live long in the memory of WWE fans.

Triple H wanted a WrestleMania match with The Rock

Despite the fact that the two WWE greats had one of the best rivalries in the history of the company, The Game feels that something was always missing.

Speaking on Logan Paul's podcast, Impaulsive, the new head of creative said that he wished he and The Rock faced off at WrestleMania in a one-on-one match.

"My only regret of the whole thing with Rock is in 2000 we were poised to have a match at WrestleMania one-on-one, and I think that would have been an epic thing for both of us in that moment," Hunter added: "A couple of months later we would have the one-on-one Iron Man Match that we wanted to have at WrestleMania." H/T Sportskeeda

90s WWE @90sWWE @TheRock @TripleH When The Rock used a fans camera to take a photo of Triple H during their match When The Rock used a fans camera to take a photo of Triple H during their match 😂 @TheRock @TripleH https://t.co/haIAYFvL1c

Due to his busy Hollywood schedule, The Rock has not wrestled since his quick squash match against Erick Rowan at WrestleMania 32 in 2016.

Would you have wanted Triple H vs The Rock at WrestleMania? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes, please credit Seven Bucks Productions and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

