Triple H details the biggest regret he has about his iconic feud with former WWE Champion 

WWE legend Triple H recently revealed the number one thing he regrets about his rivalry with The Rock in 2000.

At the start of the century, The Game and The Great One were poised to face off in a singles match at WrestleMania. However, plans changed, and the show's main event ended up being a Fatal Four-Way match, including The Big Show and Mick Foley.

Speaking on the Impaulsive podcast, WWE's new head of creative highlighted that he wished he and The Great One got to lock horns in a singles match on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

"My only regret of the whole thing with Rock is in 2000 we were poised to have a match at WrestleMania one-on-one, and I think that would have been an epic thing for both of us in that moment," Hunter added: "A couple of months later we would have the one-on-one Iron Man Match that we wanted to have at WrestleMania."

The Game noted that his former adversary shared a similar regret about their on-screen feud:

"Unfortunately for me, I just feel that’s the one thing, we got to this unbelievable, heated long-term rivalry and then never got to pay it off on the biggest platform possible. I think The Rock feels that way too." (H/T Inside The Ropes)

While they didn't get to face off against one another at WrestleMania in a singles match, their iconic rivalry featured some high-profile bouts that will seemingly stand the test of time.

Wrestling veteran on Triple H becoming head of WWE creative

Following Vince McMahon's surprise retirement last month, The King of Kings is now in charge of creative services in WWE.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell (aka Zeb Colter) detailed how Triple H will likely look for a more open dialog with the creative team backstage than McMahon did.

"Vince, he didn’t want creative people to really have a lot of wrestling knowledge,” Mantell said. “I think we’ll see an end to that too. I think Triple H will put people on creative who have knowledge of the wrestling business, which I always thought was a silly requirement anyway [when McMahon preferred writers without wrestling knowledge].” (H/T Sportskeeda)

Triple H's tenure as head of creative has got off to a good start with SummerSlam this past weekend. The event was met with positive reactions from fans and critics alike. It will be interesting to see how his administrative run progresses in the near future.

