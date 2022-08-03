"We'll see an end to that" - Triple H could make big backstage change according to former WWE manager (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell, formerly known as Zeb Colter, believes Triple H could make significant changes to the way WWE hires writers.

Vince McMahon recently retired at the age of 76 following allegations of misconduct. The former WWE Chairman and CEO preferred to employ a large creative team of writers who possessed limited wrestling knowledge. That way, they can be taught everything they need to know within the company's system.

Mantell, who last featured in WWE as an on-screen manager in 2016, appeared on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s “Smack Talk” show. He speculated that The Game will likely surround himself with people who are knowledgeable about the wrestling business.

“Vince, he didn’t want creative people to really have a lot of wrestling knowledge,” Mantell said. “I think we’ll see an end to that too. I think Triple H will put people on creative who have knowledge of the wrestling business, which I always thought was a silly requirement anyway [when McMahon preferred writers without wrestling knowledge].” [2:28-2:51]

Dutch Mantell comments on why he wants Triple H's approach to be different

Vince McMahon’s approach to assembling a creative team came under scrutiny last year when a new writer, Kenice Mobley, discussed her lack of wrestling knowledge. Mobley, a comedian, admitted she did not know whether then-WWE Champion Bobby Lashley was called “Ashley” or “Lashley.”

Dutch Mantell questioned the logic behind McMahon hiring people with no understanding of how the wrestling industry operates.

“Would you ask somebody to write about race cars who’s never hung around a track? They don’t know an eight-cylinder from a four-cylinder. You have to have people with knowledge of whatever you’re pushing, and to keep people away just because they’re wrestling fans, I never understood the value of that.” [2:53-3:11]

Triple H has already made his mark with WWE storylines since taking over from his father-in-law. Ciampa, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY were among The King of Kings’ former NXT talents who featured prominently on RAW this week.

