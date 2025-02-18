Triple H turned a 37-year-old star into a major player under his watchful eye. For those unaware, the superstar is none other than reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. The Ring General was involved in a segment with Jey Uso on RAW this week.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW hosted by Dr. Chris Featherstone, EC3 shared his critique of the segment featuring Gunther and Jey Uso. The former WWE star thought Triple H should've let Gunther cut a promo instead of featuring in the pull-apart brawl fans saw on the show.

"Like man, sometimes that pull apart's of great usage in very limited doses because I mean, remember the [Steve] Austin-[Mike] Tyson pull apart and even when Tyson Fury was around, like, I think it was Braun [Strowman], right? Like, pull-aparts could be dynamic, and like 'Taker-Brock [Lesnar] pull-aparts were crazy. And then if you keep doing them, it's just like whatever."

The former WWE star discussed how Triple H could book The Ring General:

"I would love (...) I would love to see the Gunther promo today. He did. And then I like to say cut and then say, 'All right, do it again your way and then see the difference.' And I guarantee you, every fan would have been captivated by the second one. Not that the first one was bad. He did business. It's fine. But I would really like to see the starting blocks pulled off from these guys." [45:35 – 46:29]

Gunther and Jey Uso are set to lock horns for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE WrestleMania 41. It remains to be seen if The Yeet Master can dethrone The Ring General at The Showcase of the Immortals.

