"Triple H should've fired this loser sooner"- WWE fans brutally troll recently released star over "nonsense" comment

Former WWE Superstar Lacey Evans, aka Macey Estrella, was a recipient of troll comments on social media after a recent clip of her from a podcast started making rounds online.

The former Marine's seven-year tenure with the Stamford-based promotion came to an end a couple of months back as she requested her release from the company, which was granted. Evans followed in Mandy Rose's steps after leaving WWE and launched her own 'fan website.'

Expand Tweet

The controversial star recently joined Mandy and her husband, Sabatino Piscitelli (aka Tino Sabbatelli), on their Power Alphas Podcast. One of the clips from the interview started making rounds online, which was subjected to brutal trolling from X users. Many pointed out that Lacey's words did not make any sense, and she was just circling around.

Fans' reactions to Lacey Evans' clip

Lacey Evans is open to working with AEW after leaving WWE

AEW has emerged as a viable competitor to the sports entertainment global juggernaut in the last few years, and many stars have jumped ship from the Stamford-based promotion to Tony Khan's company.

Lacey Evans also is open to working with All Elite Wrestling. She noted that the WWE work environment was not for her, and she asked for her release for the same reason.

"Absolutely, I'm mean as hell. I don't think people realize I'm one mean son of a gun, and I think that was probably my fault for requesting my release. There is no hard feeling with WWE. It's great, but that lifestyle is for people who hold their title above their heads, that's what makes them feel significant or feel like they've accomplished something. Man, me being able to make my kids food and cook for my old man that to me is worth all the weight and gold."

Expand Tweet

The former Marine is most likely under a 90-day non-compete clause as she was released from her contract. While she has already started making waves in her non-wrestling ventures, Lacey's fans would surely like to see her return to the squared circle in the near future.

Recommended Video John Cena's weirdest WWE matches