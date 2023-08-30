Lacey Evans launches "fan website" after WWE departure; follows in Mandy Rose's footsteps

Lacey Evans recently announced the launch of her new "fan website" after her WWE departure.

The former United States Marine joined the Stamford-based company in 2016. She spent nearly seven years as an active competitor on NXT, Monday Night RAW, and SmackDown. However, she recently announced her departure from WWE.

The 33-year-old has been engaged in other projects since leaving the Stamford-based company. After opening a cafe, Sunny Summers, Evans announced a few minutes ago the launch of her own "fan website," where she will post exclusive content.

Former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose was fired from the Stamford-based company for having a similar "fan website" last December. Nevertheless, she reportedly earned a million dollars from her exclusive online content by the end of that same month.

Is Lacey Evans done with wrestling after leaving WWE?

After she departed from WWE, several fans suggested Lacey Evans could head to other promotions, including AEW.

Speaking on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the wrestling veteran disclosed that he believed Evans was not done with wrestling. He claimed she could join another promotion, make a name for herself, and later return to the Stamford-based company.

"I've never met her, but I'm a big fan. She's not a little girl either. She's a pretty good size girl. I liked the way she worked. I respected the way she got into the business. She had a tough life, got into the Marines, and went through all that. She's tough, she's resistant, and I think we're gonna be hearing more out of Lacey Evans. Just because she's gone from WWE now, I think she'll go somewhere, make a name for herself, and then she'll come back, and they'll use her differently, I hope."

