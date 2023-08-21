WWE veteran makes a bold prediction for Lacey Evans' future in the wrestling business 

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell feels fans will see the return of Lacey Evans at some point in the future.

Evans recently took to social media to inform fans that she is done with WWE. Later, the company also confirmed that she was leaving. This brought an end to her run with the promotion, where she competed in NXT as well as the main roster.

This week on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the wrestling veteran predicted that Lacey would make a name for herself outside of WWE and then return to the company as a bigger star.

He was full of praise for the 33-year-old and lauded her for working hard to get into the business.

"I've never met her but I'm a big fan. She's not a little girl either. She's a pretty good size girl. I liked the way she worked. I respected the way she got into the business. She had a tough life, got into the Marines, and went through all that. She's tough, she's resistant and I think we're gonna be hearing more out of Lacey Evans. Just because she's gone from WWE now, I think she'll go somewhere, make a name for herself, and then she'll come back and they'll use her differently, I hope." [From 1:33 - 2:14]

You can watch the full video here:

Dutch Mantell felt Lacey Evans should have been used better

During the same conversation, Mantell stated that WWE dropped the ball with Lacey Evans. He detailed that she could have been the perfect fit as a partner for Chelsea Green.

"So I'm thinking, that's the girl they need to go with. I think she would've been a great tag team partner for Chelsea Green. Who's Chelsea Green's partner that's hurt right now? Sonya Deville. She'd have been a great partner for her. She had a personality. A lot of those girls have no personality, even the ones they're trying to push."

He detailed that with Sonya Deville sidelined with an injury, Evans could step into the role and partner with Green as the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

Do you think Lacey Evans will ever return to wrestling? Let us know in the comments section below.

