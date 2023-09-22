Triple H might have been the saving grace for several WWE Superstars who were rehired under his new regime over a year ago. However, the budget cuts after the merger cost a few stars their jobs in the company, including Mustafa Ali, and fans reacted to his release.

Last year, Triple H changed the landscape of the company by improving the quality of storylines for superstars from Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown as he became WWE's Chief Content Officer. However, there were some stars who were still not heavily featured on the main roster.

Earlier this year, Mustafa Ali became a free agent for the company and headed to the developmental brand for a short run. Unfortunately, Ali revealed that he had been released from the company days before NXT No Mercy. The WWE Universe reacted to the star's departure with regret.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The release came as a shock to fans as Mustafa Ali was the number one contender to Dominik Mysterio's North American Championship. Moreover, Ali was set to face Mysterio at NXT No Mercy next week.

What did Mustafa Ali do in WWE under Triple H's creative leadership?

Last year, Triple H's new regime came into power and replaced Vince McMahon's old regime after McMahon announced his retirement and left the world of professional wrestling for a while. The new regime heavily focused on superstars and storylines and gave them more freedom on the brand.

Last year, Mustafa Ali came back from a hiatus and feuded with then-United States Champion Austin Theory. Later, Triple H's creative team put him in a feud against Seth Rollins, and the 37-year-old picked up some momentum on the red brand after a while.

Ali spent a while on the red brand, where he frequently went after the United States Championship and even teased a gimmick change by the end of his run. During the annual WWE Draft, Triple H made him a free agent, and he went to the developmental brand under Shawn Michaels' creative leadership.

Mustafa Ali defeated several notable names such as Axiom, Joe Gacy, Tyler Bate, Dragon Lee, and many more before he became the number one contender to Dominik Mysterio's North American Championship. It will be interesting to see what Ali will do next in his career after WWE.

Everyone at Sportskeeda Wrestling would like to wish Mustafa Ali the best of luck in his future endeavors.

Recommended Video Why Chad Gable could be the next WWE mega star