Triple H showers praise on "QB" Cody Rhodes for recent actions

Triple H praised Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes today on social media. The American Nightmare will be squaring off against Seth Rollins for the Crown Jewel Championship at the PLE this Saturday night in Perth, Australia.The Game took to social media today to compliment Cody Rhodes and noted that he was displaying &quot;QB1 stuff&quot; for his recent actions. He noted that Rhodes had an incredibly busy schedule but was always there to do his job. Triple H also shared an image of Rhodes in the gym, and you can check it out in his post below.&quot;People only see results… they don’t see what it takes to achieve them. 14 hours to Dubai Find a gym in the airport… grind 10 more to Perth Straight to @ESPN hit… meet @MakeAWish families QB1 stuff. What it takes to be a @WWE Superstar. Thank you to all. (Sorry @CodyRhodes, felt like I needed to share),&quot; wrote Triple H.Rhodes lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to John Cena in the main event of WrestleMania 41. However, he won the title back from The Cenation Leader at SummerSlam. Brock Lesnar returned after the match to attack John Cena and went on to demolish him last month at Wrestlepalooza. Cena will be squaring off against AJ Styles at Crown Jewel 2025 this weekend.Former WWE writer complains about how Triple H books Drew McIntyreWrestling legend Vince Russo recently commented on WWE's decision to have Cody Rhodes defeat Drew McIntyre clean at Wrestlepalooza last month.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo criticized Triple H's booking and suggested that Drew McIntyre lost too many matches. He also wondered how Brock Lesnar's victory helped John Cena during his retirement tour.&quot;I'm looking at this Wrestlepalooza and I'm like, 'Okay, Cena gets destroyed by Brock. Great for Brock, what did that do for Cena?' Then we get to the main, Cody over Drew. Great for Cody, what does that do [for Drew]? Just this obsession with clean finishes in fake wrestling matches. This is why, bro, nobody's over. How many times are you going to beat Drew McIntyre until he means absolutely nothing, bro?&quot; Russo said.Wrestle Ops @WrestleOpsLINKJohn Cena was originally scheduled to defeat Brock Lesnar at WrestlePalooza as of the morning of the show. (via @BodyslamNet)It will be interesting to see what the company's creative team has planned for Crown Jewel this Saturday night.