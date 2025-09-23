Triple H slammed by ex-WWE employee following RAW (Exclusive)

Following Vince McMahon's exit from WWE, Triple H was promoted to become the company's Chief Content Officer. Since taking up the role, he has been overseeing the main roster's storylines and premium live events.
Fans had huge expectations from The Game following his success in NXT, and he didn't disappoint after becoming the CCO. However, things have gotten a little tricky in 2025. More and more questions are being asked of The Game, and former WWE employee Vince Russo has once again slammed him.
On Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Russo recently said that the writing of today was missing the cliffhangers WWE used to have during the Attitude Era. He recalled an incident during the 'Higher Power' angle and said how it built up intrigue for fans to tune in the next week.
"This is the week where 'Taker says the greater power is coming, right? So they get heat on Austin at the end of the show. They tie him up in the ropes. The lights go out, and here comes the Higher Power. 'Taker goes to the ring, drops to one knee, and does this. The higher power had the purple rope, bro. The higher power gets in the ring. Austin's tied up in the ropes. The higher power reveals himself to Austin, but not to the television audience. Austin sells it, and we go off the air hot. And I'm like, what? Why is it so hard for you guys to come up with something like that? How do you miss the following week? There is no way in the world you're missing the following week," Russo said.
Triple H has been doing a good job of leading the WWE creative team. While things haven't been very rosy since the move to Netflix, it is completely normal to hit a snag in the middle, and he probably will find a way to correct the course for the better soon enough.
