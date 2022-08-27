Triple H could soon face a massive backstage problem in WWE, warns wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has warned Triple H that the quality of his booking decisions could suffer due to his other backstage roles in WWE.

In addition to being the head of creative, Paul Levesque has spearheaded the talent relations department ever since Vince McMahon's retirement brought about a monumental change in WWE's corporate setup.

Triple H continues to be actively involved in WWE's recruitment practices, and it's evident that the former world champion is one of the busiest executives in the organization.

However, Russo noted that leading WWE's creative team was a "full-time" job and needed Triple H's sole attention moving forward. He felt Triple H could face issues backstage while juggling different responsibilities, as he explained below during the latest Writing with Russo:

"When you're a Triple H, bro, and you're wearing all these different hats, you just don't have the time for the details, bro," stated Russo. "This is a full-time job. You can't be doing anything else. You can't be in talent relations. This is a full-time job. And that, to me, that's going to be the problem. Bro, if I was doing other things while I was writing, we would not have been successful," added Russo. [9:07 - 9:41]

Vince Russo opens up on what it takes to be in WWE's creative team

The outspoken wrestling veteran was one of the most active contributors behind the scenes during the memorable Attitude Era. Along with Ed Ferrara, Vince Russo was part of a formidable writing team that helped develop some of the most incredible storylines in professional wrestling history.

Russo stressed that scripting a wrestling show required tremendous effort and ingenuity. He recalled having no time to focus on other aspects of the business back when WWE employed him in the 1990s. The former head writer added:

"Bro, a lot of thought, a lot of thinking, a lot of obsession, I mean, needs to go into these shows in order to pull all of that off. Bro, all Ed and I had to worry about was writing about the show. That's it." [8:48 - 9:06]

Did you check out what Vince Russo had to say about Triple H missing a big opportunity with The Miz/Dexter Lumis angle? Here's what he revealed on the recent Legion of RAW episode.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling's "Writing With Russo" and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Guess who wants Vince McMahon to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame. Click here to find out.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh