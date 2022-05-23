Former WWE referee on a conversation he had with Triple H before his release

Former WWE referee Mike Chioda gave details on what Triple H said to him regarding his health a couple of years before being released in 2020.

Mike Chioda worked as a referee for WWE for 35 years. He officiated many iconic matches, including Hulk Hogan vs. The Rock in 2002 and Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns in 2015. With all the years of experience, Chioda's body began to slow down.

Speaking on Monday Mailbag, the former referee said Triple H advised him to step away from refereeing before he turns 60:

"I had talked to Triple H, we had talked about it, it was a couple of years prior [to my release]. That’s why [me and my wife] made the move to Florida and he said to me, ‘I don’t want to see you refereeing when you’re 60-something years old.’ [I said], ‘I don’t want that s**t either, I definitely want to go out strong.’ At that point, the pandemic hit and everything. That blindsided me getting released by WWE. With the pandemic, I was still rehabbing my shoulder and I wasn't cleared to go back to work, so I got released." (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

Shortly after the pandemic began, Chioda was released from WWE in April 2020. Since then, he's made sporadic appearances on AEW and hosts a weekly podcast.

Triple H often abused his power as a referee

During his wrestling career, The Game always looked to try and benefit himself, and sometimes the only way to achieve what he wanted was by being the referee.

At SummerSlam 2013, Hunter was the special guest referee for the WWE Championship match between John Cena and Daniel Bryan.

Bryan won the match. However, to fans' surprise, Triple H hit Bryan with a pedigree resulting in Randy Orton cashing in his money in the bank contract and taking the title from Daniel.

Although he executed most of his doings as a wrestler, The King of Kings, from time to time, donned the black & white stripes as he sought to get his way.

